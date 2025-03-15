US Sanctions Shake Thailand Over Uyghur Deportations

In a decisive move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on Friday targeting Thai officials involved in the deportation of at least 40 Uyghurs to China. Washington deems this move a response to China's tactics of exerting pressure on other nations regarding Uyghur deportations, describing them as persecutory.

The unprecedented sanctions aim to deter Thailand and similar countries from participating in such deportations. Historically, while the U.S. has sanctioned Thailand through military aid suspension post-coups, this instance marks a first against its officials. Despite past offers resettling Uyghurs in Canada and the U.S., Thailand, wary of China's reaction, pursued deportation.

Secretary Rubio emphasized the policy, instituting visa restrictions on Thai government officials complicit in the February deportations. The statement indicates potential extensions to sanctioned individuals' families. Although Thailand defends its actions based on legal and human rights norms, its response to Washington's statement remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)