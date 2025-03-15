Serbia's Streets Surge: A Nation Unites

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Serbia's capital, Belgrade, on Friday, leading up to a significant anti-government protest targeting populist President Aleksandar Vucic. This demonstration marks the peak of persistent anti-corruption movements challenging Vucic's decade-long stronghold on power.

Defying Vucic's claims of potential violence, protestors, driven by university student organizations, flood the streets with flares and flags, dismissing fears stoked by the president's camp. Opposition sentiments surged after incidents of prior arrests and warnings of looming unrest.

The European Union emphasized the necessity for peaceful assembly, urging Serbian authorities to maintain safety during the protests. As Serbia seeks EU membership, Vucic's leadership faces intensified scrutiny over democratic freedoms and governmental transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)