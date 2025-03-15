Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Sparks Legal Controversy

President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for individuals at law firm Paul Weiss, linked to high-profile Democrats. The order has legal experts concerned, as it marks the third action against a major U.S. firm. The firm responded, highlighting past affiliations and constitutional challenges to similar orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 07:21 IST
Trump's Executive Order Sparks Legal Controversy

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday, suspending security clearances for individuals at the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The White House announced the measure, citing a review of these clearances' alignment with national interests as the rationale.

This law firm, affiliated with prominent Democrats critical of Trump, has not yet commented. Several individuals connected to the Mueller investigation into Trump's Russian ties have ties with Paul Weiss, although the probe cleared him of election collusion. Trump's move is his third major action against a U.S. law firm, causing concern among legal professionals for its implications.

The firm noted in a statement that former partner Mark Pomerantz, who faced Trump-related investigations, had left long ago. Legal scrutiny grows as Judge Beryl Howell recently blocked a similar executive order against another law firm, Perkins Coie, on constitutional grounds, illustrating the contentious debate around these orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025