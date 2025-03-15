Trump's Executive Order Sparks Legal Controversy

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday, suspending security clearances for individuals at the New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The White House announced the measure, citing a review of these clearances' alignment with national interests as the rationale.

This law firm, affiliated with prominent Democrats critical of Trump, has not yet commented. Several individuals connected to the Mueller investigation into Trump's Russian ties have ties with Paul Weiss, although the probe cleared him of election collusion. Trump's move is his third major action against a U.S. law firm, causing concern among legal professionals for its implications.

The firm noted in a statement that former partner Mark Pomerantz, who faced Trump-related investigations, had left long ago. Legal scrutiny grows as Judge Beryl Howell recently blocked a similar executive order against another law firm, Perkins Coie, on constitutional grounds, illustrating the contentious debate around these orders.

