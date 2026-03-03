Stranded Dreams: The Dubai Dilemma Amid Middle-East Tensions

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. Explosions and eerie silences marked their unexpected layovers as flights were halted following US-Israel and Iran tensions impacting the UAE.

Returning passengers, like Shubha and Karthik, shared their relief and gratitude towards authorities for the safe arrangements that helped them return to Chennai. The closure of Dubai's airspace had them navigating through uncertainty before they could finally resume their journey.

The Tamil Nadu government, along with AIADMK and PMK leaders, stepped up with measures to ensure the safe return of those affected, offering assistance through control rooms set up for timely support.

(With inputs from agencies.)