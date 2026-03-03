Left Menu

Indian Women's Cricket Squad Makes History with Laureus Nomination

The Indian women's cricket team has been nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award after winning their first World Cup title, a first for any women's cricket team. The recognition comes following their remarkable performance, including a record run chase against Australia.

Updated: 03-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:18 IST
Indian Women's Cricket Squad Makes History with Laureus Nomination
The Indian women's cricket team has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by being nominated for the 2026 Laureus World Team of the Year Award, marking the first instance for a women's cricket team. This remarkable nomination arrives after their victorious World Cup title run, celebrated nationwide with acclaim and accolades.

The squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, dazzled audiences with their performance, notably achieving the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history in a gripping semi-final clash against Australia, before sealing their first title against South Africa. This historic feat has earned them a place among esteemed sporting teams in the Laureus list.

Recognition of their achievements was pronounced through a significant Rs 51 crore cash award by the BCCI. The winners will be determined by the Laureus World Sports Academy and revealed at an event in Madrid, April 20. Past Indian nominees in main Laureus categories include notable athletes like Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra, and Rishabh Pant.

