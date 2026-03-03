Holi High Alert: Delhi's Traffic Police Crackdown

On Holi, the Delhi Traffic Police is stepping up enforcement efforts across the city, with personnel deployed at 134 major intersections to curb traffic violations. The crackdown targets offenses like drunken driving, over-speeding, and reckless driving, officials stated on Tuesday.

According to a detailed advisory issued by the police, driving licences will be seized and suspended for at least three months for serious violations, in line with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety's directions.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Gupta emphasized the importance of pedestrian and motorist safety and warned that violations will be monitored on social media, urging public cooperation for a safe Holi.

