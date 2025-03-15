Trump's Sarcastic Promise: A 24-Hour Resolution to War
President Donald Trump admitted to being sarcastic about solving the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, a pledge made during his campaign. In a recent interview, he reiterated his intention to reach a settlement, while his envoy holds talks in Moscow on a proposed ceasefire.
President Donald Trump has openly admitted to using sarcasm when he claimed that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours during his campaign trail. This statement was made in an interview for the 'Full Measure' television program and comes amid ongoing efforts by his administration to broker peace, 54 days into his second term.
In the interview, aired on Sunday, Trump acknowledged his exaggerated rhetoric but emphasized his commitment to settling the conflict, echoing sentiments he expressed in a CNN town hall: 'They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.' His claims have been a constant refrain during his campaigns, promising resolution even before assuming office.
Special envoy Steve Witkoff's presence in Moscow for discussions on a US-proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine supports, underscores Trump's continued diplomatic push. When questioned about potential resistance from Putin, Trump expressed optimism about a positive outcome, citing his familiarity with the Russian leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FSB Thwarts Alleged Assassination Plot on 'Putin's Confessor'
FSB Arrests Clerics in Alleged Plot on 'Putin's Confessor'
Unveiled Plot: The Intrigue Behind Alleged Assassination Attempt on Putin's Confessor
Foiled Plot: FSB Arrests Church Figures Over Alleged Putin Confessor Assassination Plan
Putin's Kremlin Conclave with North Korea's Envoy