Trump's Sarcastic Promise: A 24-Hour Resolution to War

President Donald Trump has openly admitted to using sarcasm when he claimed that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours during his campaign trail. This statement was made in an interview for the 'Full Measure' television program and comes amid ongoing efforts by his administration to broker peace, 54 days into his second term.

In the interview, aired on Sunday, Trump acknowledged his exaggerated rhetoric but emphasized his commitment to settling the conflict, echoing sentiments he expressed in a CNN town hall: 'They're dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying.' His claims have been a constant refrain during his campaigns, promising resolution even before assuming office.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff's presence in Moscow for discussions on a US-proposed ceasefire, which Ukraine supports, underscores Trump's continued diplomatic push. When questioned about potential resistance from Putin, Trump expressed optimism about a positive outcome, citing his familiarity with the Russian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)