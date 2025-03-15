Left Menu

Close Call for Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait as Nilgai Hits Vehicle

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, narrowly escaped injury when his vehicle was hit by a nilgai in Muzaffarnagar. The incident occurred near the Meerpur bypass road, prompting visits from Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and local MP Harendra Singh Malik to ensure his safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:41 IST
In a narrow escape, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was involved in an accident when a nilgai collided with his vehicle in Muzaffarnagar.

The incident took place as Tikait's vehicle neared the Meerpur bypass road, with the nilgai suddenly emerging and hitting his car. Remarkably, Tikait was unharmed.

Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to express their concern and ensure his safety.

