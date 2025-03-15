Close Call for Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait as Nilgai Hits Vehicle

In a narrow escape, Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was involved in an accident when a nilgai collided with his vehicle in Muzaffarnagar.

The incident took place as Tikait's vehicle neared the Meerpur bypass road, with the nilgai suddenly emerging and hitting his car. Remarkably, Tikait was unharmed.

Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal and Muzaffarnagar MP Harendra Singh Malik visited Tikait's residence to express their concern and ensure his safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)