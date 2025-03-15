Delimitation Controversy: A Political Storm Brews in India

In a stinging accusation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has charged the BJP-led central government with plotting a reduction in parliamentary seats in areas unfavorable to the ruling party. Mann voiced these concerns while announcing that two Tamil Nadu ministers will soon confer with him.

He revealed that discussions would focus on the contentious delimitation of constituencies, a subject set for deep dive at an upcoming meeting in Chennai. Mann criticized the central move as counterintuitive to population control and unfairly disadvantageous to states like Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's CM, MK Stalin, is gathering a political coalition to counter what he sees as a dangerous challenge to federalism. The proposal, he says, unfairly penalizes southern and northeastern states, with DMK's Kanimozhi echoing this sentiment, reporting positive feedback from other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)