Honoring Kanshi Ram: A Beacon of Social Justice

On his 91st birth anniversary, Congress honored Kanshi Ram, BSP founder and social reformer, celebrating his commitment to Dalit rights and social justice. Key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute, highlighting his influential role in political mobilization and equality for backward classes in India.

Kanshi Ram
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress marked the 91st birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, the Bahujan Samaj Party founder, by paying rich tributes to his enduring legacy. Party leaders including Rahul Gandhi celebrated his pioneering efforts for social justice, emphasizing the continued guidance his struggle offers in advocating for Dalit and marginalized communities.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, honoring Kanshi Ram's significant contributions in politically mobilizing Dalits and backward classes. Kanshi Ram's foundational work with groups like the BAMCEF and his leadership in forming the BSP are remembered as pivotal in mainstreaming the rights of the marginalized.

Leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underscored Kanshi Ram's efforts in elevating social justice issues and instilling constitutional values through activism. His political tenure, including roles in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, cements his legacy as a steadfast advocate for equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

