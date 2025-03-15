Elbows Up: Canada's Surge in Nationalism Amid U.S. Tensions
In reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and rhetoric about annexation, Canadians are experiencing a surge in nationalism. Events like the 'Elbows Up' rally in Ottawa and a dedicated podcast reflect increasing tensions, with many Canadians boycotting U.S. goods. This movement could signal a pivotal moment in Canada's national identity.
Canadian citizens are expressing their discontent over recent developments in Canada-U.S. relations, following tariff threats and remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about potential annexation. This tension has resulted in a renewed sense of nationalism among Canadians, typically recognized for their politeness.
The phrase 'Elbows Up,' a nod to hockey culture, has become a widespread rallying cry, prominently featuring in clothing, rallies, and a new podcast. The phrase symbolizes Canadians' readiness to fight against perceived betrayal by a once stalwart ally.
Boycotts of American goods and canceled travel plans to the U.S. reflect Canadians' frustrations. Rallies, including a significant turnout on Parliament Hill, showcase public sentiment. This may mark a pivotal moment in Canada's pursuit of a distinct identity, beyond traditional symbols like beavers or mounties.
