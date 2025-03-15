Left Menu

Elbows Up: Canada's Surge in Nationalism Amid U.S. Tensions

In reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and rhetoric about annexation, Canadians are experiencing a surge in nationalism. Events like the 'Elbows Up' rally in Ottawa and a dedicated podcast reflect increasing tensions, with many Canadians boycotting U.S. goods. This movement could signal a pivotal moment in Canada's national identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:32 IST
Elbows Up: Canada's Surge in Nationalism Amid U.S. Tensions

Canadian citizens are expressing their discontent over recent developments in Canada-U.S. relations, following tariff threats and remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about potential annexation. This tension has resulted in a renewed sense of nationalism among Canadians, typically recognized for their politeness.

The phrase 'Elbows Up,' a nod to hockey culture, has become a widespread rallying cry, prominently featuring in clothing, rallies, and a new podcast. The phrase symbolizes Canadians' readiness to fight against perceived betrayal by a once stalwart ally.

Boycotts of American goods and canceled travel plans to the U.S. reflect Canadians' frustrations. Rallies, including a significant turnout on Parliament Hill, showcase public sentiment. This may mark a pivotal moment in Canada's pursuit of a distinct identity, beyond traditional symbols like beavers or mounties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025