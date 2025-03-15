Sanjay Raut's Surprising Allegations: Eknath Shinde's Congress Connection

In a bold statement on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had once contemplated joining the Congress party. While details such as the exact timing remain unclear, Raut invoked the name of late Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel to bolster his claim.

Raut, speaking to reporters, refrained from offering further details, urging inquiries to be directed at senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who chose not to comment. The surprising revelation comes amid previous comments by Congress leader Nana Patole, suggesting Shinde could assume a rotational chief minister role if he joined the opposition alliance.

Touching on the fluid nature of political alliances, Raut noted the recent unpredictable shifts, including the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019 and subsequent changes in 2022. He accused Shinde and Ajit Pawar of aligning with BJP, distancing from Shiv Sena's foundational saffron principles championed by Balasaheb Thackeray.

