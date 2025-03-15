Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Set to Resume Duties in Rajya Sabha

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' chief whip, met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, indicating Dhankhar's return to preside over the Rajya Sabha on March 17. Dhankhar was recently discharged from AIIMS after being admitted for cardiac-related issues and had been advised rest before resuming his official duties.

  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, after recovering from cardiac-related issues, is set to resume his duties as the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha on March 17. The announcement came during a meeting with Congress' chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh visited the Vice President at his residence and shared the news, expressing relief and satisfaction over Dhankhar's speedy recovery. Dhankhar, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9, was advised to rest following his discharge on Wednesday.

The political circle had been closely monitoring Dhankhar's health, given his crucial role in the Upper House. His return marks a significant resumption of duties in the parliamentary landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

