Ecuador Eyes Strategic U.S. Alliance Amid Election Contest

Ecuador has expressed interest in hosting a U.S. military base and advancing a free trade agreement with the United States. President Daniel Noboa aims to reduce crime and forge ties with Trump allies before a crucial April election. Discussions involve combating narcoterrorism and strengthening bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ecuadorean government has indicated interest in establishing a U.S. military base in the country, according to informed sources. The discussions form part of broad attempts to forge stronger ties with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Simultaneously, Ecuador seeks to finalize a long-awaited free trade deal with Washington. The proposals, communicated to Republican lobbyists with close ties to the Trump administration, align with President Daniel Noboa's strategy to crack down on crime and bolster alliances before the forthcoming election against leftist Luisa Gonzalez.

Noboa, following his predecessor's abandonment of U.S. military presence in 2009, advocates for foreign military bases in Ecuador. His administration's moves reflect strategies by several other nations to capitalize on Trump's inclination towards transactional foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

