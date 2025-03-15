Tejashwi Yadav Slams Bihar Govt Over Rising Crime, ASI Murder Incident

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has voiced strong criticism against the Bihar government, claiming a spike in crime rates and accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of negligence. In an interview with ANI, Yadav argued that the current administration has failed to maintain law and order, leaving police increasingly vulnerable.

He highlighted the recent murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh in Munger as a grim indicator of the administration's collapse. Yadav alleged that those in power are actively shielding criminals, resulting in unchecked lawlessness across the state.

In response, Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar announced the identification of seven suspects in Singh's murder, with five already detained. The ASI was reportedly attacked while resolving a local dispute. Efforts to capture the remaining suspects are ongoing, with one injured during a police encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)