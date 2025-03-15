Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Karnataka's Quota Policy as Unconstitutional Appeasement

The BJP has criticized the Karnataka government's decision to reserve four per cent of government contracts for Muslims, terming it unconstitutional and a form of appeasement politics by the Congress. Accusations were led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who claims this decision threatens national unity and sparks competitive vote bank politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a stinging critique against the Karnataka government's move to reserve four percent of its government contracts for Muslim contractors, labeling it unconstitutional and an exercise in appeasement politics.

Leading the charge, BJP's ex-Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi of being the driving force behind this decision, suggesting it arises from competitive vote bank politics among opposition parties.

Prasad further argued that such policies could have national repercussions, stressing that religion-based reservations are against constitutional provisions and urging the decision be contested in court.

