BJP Criticizes Karnataka's Quota Policy as Unconstitutional Appeasement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a stinging critique against the Karnataka government's move to reserve four percent of its government contracts for Muslim contractors, labeling it unconstitutional and an exercise in appeasement politics.

Leading the charge, BJP's ex-Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi of being the driving force behind this decision, suggesting it arises from competitive vote bank politics among opposition parties.

Prasad further argued that such policies could have national repercussions, stressing that religion-based reservations are against constitutional provisions and urging the decision be contested in court.

