Political Rifts Surface as Tamil Nadu's AIADMK Criticizes DMK's Delimitation Meeting

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of using the delimitation meeting to gain political advantage rather than addressing Tamil Nadu's issues. He criticized DMK's failure to secure Cauvery water from allies and questioned the party's achievements in education and governance while being part of central regimes.

In a sharp critique, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of leveraging the recent delimitation meeting for political benefits rather than resolving pressing issues facing Tamil Nadu. Addressing the media, Palaniswami questioned the DMK's lack of dialogue with its Congress ally in Karnataka to secure the state's rightful Cauvery water share.

He further inquired about the tangible benefits that Tamil Nadu derives from the INDIA alliance, especially when the DMK had previously held power at the central level for over a decade. Palaniswami questioned the DMK's efforts—or lack thereof—in bringing developmental projects or settling significant water disputes, accusing them of prioritizing power over the state's welfare.

Highlighting the party's stance on educational policy, Palaniswami noted the acceptance of the National Education Policy by other southern states like Telangana and Karnataka, while critiquing the DMK's failure to transition education from the concurrent to the state list of the Constitution. He also commented on internal matters, urging journalists to refrain from personal topic inquiries.

