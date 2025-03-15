J&K's Industrialization Dreams Unfulfilled: PDP's Waheed Para Criticizes Government's Promises

Waheed Para, a legislator from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a strong critique against the government regarding its unfulfilled promises of development and industrialization in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite assurances following the abrogation of Article 370, Para noted that significant investments have not yet materialized, causing widespread concern among locals.

Para further warned that the current trajectory of development risks exploiting the region's natural resources and marginalizing its residents, with no environmental assessments being conducted for various land projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)