J&K's Industrialization Dreams Unfulfilled: PDP's Waheed Para Criticizes Government's Promises

Waheed Para, a PDP legislator, criticizes the government for failing to fulfill its promises of development and industrialization in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370. He highlights the lack of significant investment and locals' growing concern over resource exploitation and environmental risks.

Updated: 15-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:42 IST
J&K's Industrialization Dreams Unfulfilled: PDP's Waheed Para Criticizes Government's Promises
Waheed Para
  • Country:
  India

Waheed Para, a legislator from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has launched a strong critique against the government regarding its unfulfilled promises of development and industrialization in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite assurances following the abrogation of Article 370, Para noted that significant investments have not yet materialized, causing widespread concern among locals.

Para further warned that the current trajectory of development risks exploiting the region's natural resources and marginalizing its residents, with no environmental assessments being conducted for various land projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

