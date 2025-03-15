Global Coalition Rallies for Ukraine's Security Amid Peace Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that European nations and Western allies are poised to bolster support for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. Military leaders are expected to finalize "robust plans" for this support next week, following a virtual meeting with leaders from Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Australia, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO's Secretary General.

Starmer emphasized the coalition's commitment, stating, "We agreed to keep increasing pressure on Russia, ensure the flow of military aid to Ukraine, and tighten economic restrictions to weaken Putin's war machine." The goal is to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire, a move supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The British Prime Minister highlighted plans for military discussions in the UK, indicating readiness to support a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine's security. Starmer pointed out President Trump's initiative to offer Putin a path to lasting peace, stressing the urgency of implementing these plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)