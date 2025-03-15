Left Menu

Global Coalition Rallies for Ukraine's Security Amid Peace Talks

In a virtual meeting, British PM Keir Starmer and leaders from around the globe pledged robust support for Ukraine should a peace deal with Russia emerge. Prominent nations reinforced military and economic measures to pressure Russia into securing a ceasefire, backed by President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:15 IST
Global Coalition Rallies for Ukraine's Security Amid Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that European nations and Western allies are poised to bolster support for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement with Russia. Military leaders are expected to finalize "robust plans" for this support next week, following a virtual meeting with leaders from Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Australia, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO's Secretary General.

Starmer emphasized the coalition's commitment, stating, "We agreed to keep increasing pressure on Russia, ensure the flow of military aid to Ukraine, and tighten economic restrictions to weaken Putin's war machine." The goal is to encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire, a move supported by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The British Prime Minister highlighted plans for military discussions in the UK, indicating readiness to support a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine's security. Starmer pointed out President Trump's initiative to offer Putin a path to lasting peace, stressing the urgency of implementing these plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025