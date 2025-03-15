Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Cleaner, Progressive Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urges citizens to actively participate in the Swatch Andhra Pradesh initiative. He emphasizes on cleanliness, environmental protection, and governmental reforms. Naidu promises sustainable development, welfare programs, and infrastructural improvements while criticizing former leaders' mismanagement. His vision includes technological advancements and community-driven movements for a cleaner state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called upon residents to actively engage in the Swatch Andhra Pradesh initiative, emphasizing robust efforts for environmental conservation. Speaking at the Swarnandhra-Swatchandhra program in West Godavari's Tanuku, Naidu highlighted the importance of cleanliness in public and private domains.

He criticized previous administrations for plunging the state into debt, while reiterating his commitment to revitalizing Andhra Pradesh's development trajectory. Naidu recounted his political journey since 1978 and expressed gratitude for the support from the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance, envisioning a progressive Andhra under Swarnandhra-2047.

Addressing governmental reforms, Naidu cited efforts in pension enhancements and healthcare advancements. He outlined plans for infrastructural developments, such as pothole-free roads, and underscored the need for communal efforts in waste management and plastic reduction. The Chief Minister also detailed his ambitious vision for Andhra Pradesh's transformation into a leader in cleanliness and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

