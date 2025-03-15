Clash of Political Titans: Delimitation Sparks Nationwide Debate
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizes the BJP-led Centre over its approach to delimitation, accusing it of suppressing political opponents and democracy. Like-minded parties plan to unite against this perceived injustice. The opposition to these measures is gaining traction across various states, including Tamil Nadu and Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to suppress political dissent through its handling of the delimitation exercise. This move, Mann suggests, is designed to eliminate opposition and expand influence in BJP-favoring regions.
The delimitation row has sparked a significant uproar, with an all-party meeting in Tamil Nadu opposing constituency changes based on population. Mann charges that the Union government is using undemocratic methods to adjust parliamentary seats to the detriment of weaker BJP states.
To counter this, Mann announced that like-minded political factions are rallying against what he describes as undemocratic actions. The AAP, Mann reports, is liaising with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to assess the scope of these changes nationwide.
