BJP Criticizes RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav for Holi Dance Remark to Police

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav over his controversial remark instructing a police officer to dance or face suspension during Holi celebrations at his Patna residence. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha criticized the incident, asserting that RJD's ideology remains unchanged.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla equated Tej Pratap's actions to the 'Jungle Raj' era under RJD's previous reign, accusing him of disrespecting the police. Poonawalla noted, "Like father, like son," and emphasized that Bihar has moved towards good governance.

Meanwhile, JD(U) and Congress leaders condemned Yadav's remarks, with JD(U)'s Rajeev Ranjan Prasad clarifying that such behavior has no place in modern Bihar. Tej Pratap Yadav, celebrating Holi with party workers, remained confident in his brother Tejashwi Yadav's potential as the next Chief Minister.

