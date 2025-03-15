Left Menu

Deadly Airstrike in Myanmar: A Village in Turmoil

An airstrike by Myanmar's military devastated the village of Let Pan Hla, resulting in 27 civilian deaths. The attack, targeting a pro-democracy area, highlights ongoing conflict following the 2021 military coup. Resistance forces, devoid of air defense, continue to battle against the military's aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:01 IST
Deadly Airstrike in Myanmar: A Village in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a devastating airstrike, Myanmar's military targeted the village of Let Pan Hla, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 civilians and injuring 30 others. The attack took place in a region under the influence of a pro-democracy resistance group, further illustrating the ongoing conflict in the country since the military seized power in 2021.

The Mandalay People's Defence Force, which supports Myanmar's main opposition, reported the incident, stating that six children were among the fatalities. The strike, which occurred at 3 p.m. on Friday, bombed a crowded market, destroying homes and killing innocent citizens, illustrating the relentless violence plaguing the nation.

The military government continues its aggressive air campaign against pro-democracy and ethnic minority groups. Since the coup, over 2,000 civilians have died in thousands of airstrikes, escalating a situation that has left large regions in turmoil. The attack underscores the significant human cost of Myanmar's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025