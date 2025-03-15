Deadly Airstrike in Myanmar: A Village in Turmoil

In a devastating airstrike, Myanmar's military targeted the village of Let Pan Hla, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 civilians and injuring 30 others. The attack took place in a region under the influence of a pro-democracy resistance group, further illustrating the ongoing conflict in the country since the military seized power in 2021.

The Mandalay People's Defence Force, which supports Myanmar's main opposition, reported the incident, stating that six children were among the fatalities. The strike, which occurred at 3 p.m. on Friday, bombed a crowded market, destroying homes and killing innocent citizens, illustrating the relentless violence plaguing the nation.

The military government continues its aggressive air campaign against pro-democracy and ethnic minority groups. Since the coup, over 2,000 civilians have died in thousands of airstrikes, escalating a situation that has left large regions in turmoil. The attack underscores the significant human cost of Myanmar's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)