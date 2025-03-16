Romanians Rally for EU Allegiance Amid Political Turmoil

In a massive show of support for the European Union, thousands of Romanians gathered in Bucharest on Saturday amid a tense political climate surrounding the country's upcoming presidential election rerun.

The need for a repeat election, slated for May, comes after the initial results were nullified due to accusations of Russian interference, pointing fingers at Calin Georgescu, who was then leading in the polls. Despite Georgescu's denial of any collusion with Moscow, he has been barred from participating in the rerun, intensifying the EU's involvement in Romania's political sphere.

Amid the rallies, the Central Electoral Bureau approved four candidates, while rejecting the application of ultra-nationalist Diana Sosoaca. With the registration deadline looming, Romanians continue to express their desire to remain aligned with European values and resist Russian influence.

