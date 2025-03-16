Left Menu

Trump Orders Airstrikes on Yemen: Escalating Tensions with Houthi Rebels

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. This action aims to safeguard commercial and naval vessels from rebel attacks. Meanwhile, the Houthis' conflict with Israel has complicated the situation further, as Yemen faces internal strife and international military interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:53 IST
In a bold military move, President Donald Trump has launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, intensifying efforts against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The decision is a response to the rebels' persistent threats to commercial and naval shipping in a crucial maritime corridor.

The airstrikes, which sent plumes of black smoke over the Sanaa airport complex, are part of a broader strategy to protect American shipping lanes and naval assets. Trump's actions come amid a volatile regional backdrop, with the Houthis also resuming attacks on Israeli vessels in retaliation for the Gaza blockade.

While the full scope of the damage in Yemen remains unclear, the conflict reflects the broader regional tensions involving Iran and its proxies. As Trump's administration takes a harder stance, the ramifications on international relations and the Yemeni conflict are yet to unfold fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

