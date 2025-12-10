Left Menu

Lebanon-Iran Talks: Raji Suggests Neutral Ground

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji declined an invitation to visit Tehran, suggesting dialogue with Iran in a neutral third country. While citing "current conditions" for this decision, Raji emphasized Lebanon's willingness to continue discussions, following an invitation from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to boost bilateral relations.

Lebanon-Iran Talks: Raji Suggests Neutral Ground

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji has declined an invitation to visit Tehran, citing unspecified "current conditions." Instead, he proposed discussing bilateral relations in a neutral third country, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The foreign minister stressed that this decision does not indicate a refusal to engage in dialogue with Iran. His comments follow last week's invitation from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who had sought to foster closer ties with Lebanon through a formal visit.

A potential meeting hinges on discussions being held in a mutually agreeable location, reflecting Lebanon's desire to maintain dialogue while considering regional dynamics.

