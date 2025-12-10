Lebanon-Iran Talks: Raji Suggests Neutral Ground

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Youssef Raji has declined an invitation to visit Tehran, citing unspecified "current conditions." Instead, he proposed discussing bilateral relations in a neutral third country, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The foreign minister stressed that this decision does not indicate a refusal to engage in dialogue with Iran. His comments follow last week's invitation from Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who had sought to foster closer ties with Lebanon through a formal visit.

A potential meeting hinges on discussions being held in a mutually agreeable location, reflecting Lebanon's desire to maintain dialogue while considering regional dynamics.

