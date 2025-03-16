Trump's Sweeping Cuts Mute Voice of America Amid Free Press Outcry

In a dramatic move, over 1,300 Voice of America employees were furloughed following President Donald Trump's directive to slash funding for U.S. international broadcasting services. The cuts have sparked a backlash among free press advocates.

Voice of America's parent agency, USAGM, and other broadcasting services such as Radio Free Asia are facing severe operational constraints as their funding has been eliminated under the executive order. Critics say these cuts dismantle vital sources of independent news in authoritarian regions.

The order is part of Trump's broader effort to minimize federal bureaucracy, but it has drawn significant criticism for threatening press freedom globally. The move has intensified debate on the role of government-funded media and its perceived biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)