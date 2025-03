Gutting Global Voices: The VOA Controversy

In a controversial move, more than 1,300 Voice of America employees were placed on administrative leave following President Donald Trump's order to downsize government-funded media. The decision affects media outlets broadcasting reliable news to authoritarian regimes, including Voice of America, which operates in nearly 50 languages.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), VOA's parent organization, has also ceased funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia, targeting key information sources in places like Russia, China, and North Korea. Critics argue these cuts compromise press freedom.

Trump's directives, justified as an effort to diminish bureaucracy, have drawn criticism from figures like the National Press Club and Reporters Without Borders, who claim the action undermines decades of U.S. support for free press worldwide. Additionally, some Republicans view VOA as biased and support its reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)