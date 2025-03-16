Tragedy Strikes at Kocani Nightclub

A tragic incident unfolded in Kocani, North Macedonia, as a nightclub fire resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire quickly spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, leading to a devastating outcome. Local media reported the scene as catastrophic.

The public prosecutor's office has confirmed that investigations are underway to ascertain the precise number of victims and injured individuals affected by the blaze.

