Tragedy Strikes at Kocani Nightclub

A devastating fire at a nightclub in Kocani, North Macedonia, has resulted in multiple casualties, with several others injured. The blaze spread rapidly to the ceiling and roof. Authorities are currently determining the exact number of victims and the extent of injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

Updated: 16-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kocani, North Macedonia, as a nightclub fire resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

The fire quickly spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, leading to a devastating outcome. Local media reported the scene as catastrophic.

The public prosecutor's office has confirmed that investigations are underway to ascertain the precise number of victims and injured individuals affected by the blaze.

