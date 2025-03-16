Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu: Delimitation Debates and Allegations
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and the DMK of politicizing issues ahead of Assembly elections. Allegations include corruption, heavy taxes, and misuse of power. The DMK is accused of inciting regional tensions against the Modi government, particularly using delimitation as a political tool.
In a heated political clash, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin of playing politics with issues like delimitation, which he suggests are intended to stir opposition.
As the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections draw closer, Reddy claimed that the DMK is maneuvering to distract from allegations of corruption and its failure to fulfill electoral promises. Key issues include increased taxes and tariff hikes.
Reddy criticized the DMK's attempts to incite regional sentiment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by protesting delimitation and promoting the idea of Hindi imposition. He stressed that the Modi government supports all regional languages and is focused on linguistic diversity.
