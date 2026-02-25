Left Menu

AIADMK Leader Criticizes Road Infrastructure, Water Supply in Madurai Post CM's Visit

AIADMK's Sellur Raju voiced concerns over Madurai's deteriorating roads and faulty water supply system after Chief Minister Stalin's visit. He criticized the misrepresentation of the water supply scheme's success. Meanwhile, CM Stalin expressed confidence in the DMK's re-election, highlighting key initiatives and the state's progress despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:13 IST
AIADMK leader Sellur Raju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader Sellur Raju has criticized the condition of roads and the ineffective drinking water supply system in Madurai, following Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent visit to the city. Raju claimed misleading information was presented to the Chief Minister about the success of the Mullai Periyar combined drinking water scheme, which purportedly serves thousands of households.

Raju accused that substandard pipes used in the project are causing frequent leaks and water wastage, adversely impacting the supply to several wards. The leader called for an investigation into these issues. Meanwhile, CM Stalin, speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, showcased the achievements during his tenure and exuded confidence about the DMK's performance in the upcoming elections.

During the debate on the Interim Budget, Stalin reflected on his government's journey of the past five years, mentioning various schemes and developmental projects initiated under his leadership. Despite challenges from previous administrations and what he termed a 'non-cooperative' Union Government, Stalin asserted the state's commitment to balanced growth and highlighted significant achievements such as Vidiyal Payanam and the assured pension scheme for government employees, among others.

