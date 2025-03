Gadkari Advocates Meritocracy Over Caste in Politics

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken a firm stand against caste-based politics, urging for an end to discrimination based on caste, religion, language, or sex.

At a convocation ceremony in Nagpur, the BJP leader expressed his commitment to meritocracy and highlighted his work supporting educational initiatives, particularly in Muslim communities.

Gadkari emphasized the importance of adhering to personal principles over electoral success and pointed out the broader impact of rising above societal identities, citing former President APJ Abdul Kalam as an example.

(With inputs from agencies.)