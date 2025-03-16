Left Menu

Macron Leads Coalition for Ukraine's Security Amid Ceasefire Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron outlines a coalition of willing nations to support Ukraine with military contingents after a potential ceasefire with Russia. The proposed deployment aims to ensure Ukraine's security with troop stationing for training and defense, bypassing the need for Russia's consent.

Updated: 16-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:53 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has clarified potential missions for a military support force for Ukraine, led by Paris and London. This "coalition of the willing" could deploy after any ceasefire with Russia, enhancing Ukraine's security.

Macron indicated that the coalition doesn't intend to deploy a mass number of troops but plans to station contingents in key locations, focusing on training and supporting Ukrainian defenses. He emphasized that these forces, potentially from NATO members, would offer a security guarantee for Ukraine without requiring Russian consent.

Leaders, including Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussed these plans in a virtual summit. The coalition aims to maintain pressure on Russia and progress towards operational readiness for a peacekeeping mission.

