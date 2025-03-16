Left Menu

Resignation Amidst Uproar: Prem Chand Aggarwal's Emotional Exit from Uttarakhand Cabinet

Prem Chand Aggarwal resigned from the Uttarakhand Cabinet after backlash over comments on 'pahadis' in the assembly. He defended his role in the statehood movement, recounting past sacrifices. Despite facing criticism, Aggarwal expressed his ongoing commitment to Uttarakhand's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:06 IST
Prem Chand Aggarwal
  • Country:
  • India

Prem Chand Aggarwal stepped down from the Uttarakhand Cabinet on Sunday after facing severe backlash over his comments regarding 'pahadis' in the assembly.

During a press briefing before submitting his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Aggarwal became emotional as he recounted his significant contributions to the Uttarakhand statehood movement, including enduring police action during protests.

Aggarwal's remarks in assembly had stirred public anger, particularly among residents of the state's hill regions, prompting calls for his resignation. Despite the controversy, he reaffirmed his commitment to serving the state fervently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

