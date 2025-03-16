Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Shake Houthi Control in Yemen

The United States and Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are intensifying their conflict, as both sides have pledged further escalation following recent US airstrikes. These strikes aimed to prevent the Houthis from endangering military and commercial vessels in a crucial shipping area.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized on CBS that the US would continue its operations until the Houthis are unable to dictate maritime passage. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has warned that Iran will face serious repercussions if it continues to support the rebels. The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported substantial casualties from the US airstrikes.

Despite the denials from Iran, the Houthis have committed to responding to US actions with increased aggression. Over the past 18 months, the Houthis have escalated their attacks on US Navy ships and commercial vessels. Recent US military operations have been among the most significant in the region since World War II.

