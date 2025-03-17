Left Menu

Syria's Future: Aid Conference Marks Turning Point Post-Assad

The interim government in Syria will engage in an international conference to secure aid pledges amid severe humanitarian crises post-Assad. Hosted by the EU in Brussels, the event aims to support Syria's political transition and economic recovery despite concerns over recent violence and US aid cuts.

The interim government of Syria is set to participate in an international conference to garner aid pledges amidst dire humanitarian challenges following the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This annual event, hosted by the European Union in Brussels, seeks to address Syria's ongoing humanitarian and political turmoil.

The conference takes place after Assad's ousting, with EU officials viewing it as an opportunity for a renewed beginning despite recent violence that pitted the new Islamist rulers against Assad loyalists. The integration of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions offers hope amidst adversity.

While the US under President Trump is reducing aid contributions, last year's conference secured commitments of 7.5 billion euros. With Syria's population facing severe poverty due to economic collapse, the EU underscores the critical nature of this meeting.

