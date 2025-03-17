Francois-Philippe Champagne Energizes G7 Finance Ministers Meeting

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's newly appointed finance minister, announced on Sunday that he will participate in a virtual meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) nations. The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 AM, as stated in a social media post on X.

This upcoming session represents an early initiative as they collaborate on preparations for the forthcoming G7 Summit to be hosted in Kananaskis, Alberta. Champagne expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity for Canada's leadership, given its role as this year's G7 chair.

This assembly will set a foundation for discussions and decisions as the finance ministers address critical global economic issues and strategies.

