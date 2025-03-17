Trump to Talk Peace: A Call with Putin
President Donald Trump announced plans to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his flight back to Washington, Trump mentioned significant progress over the weekend and expressed optimism about potentially ending the ongoing conflict. He acknowledged uncertainties but highlighted a positive outlook.
President Donald Trump has confirmed intentions to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement came during a flight back to Washington from Florida, as Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One.
Trump indicated that extensive diplomatic efforts had taken place throughout the weekend in preparation for this interaction. The dialogue aims to address pressing conflicts, with Trump hopeful about the possibility of achieving peace.
Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, the U.S. president expressed optimism regarding the potential outcomes of this engagement with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
