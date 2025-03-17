Trump to Talk Peace: A Call with Putin

President Donald Trump has confirmed intentions to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The announcement came during a flight back to Washington from Florida, as Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One.

Trump indicated that extensive diplomatic efforts had taken place throughout the weekend in preparation for this interaction. The dialogue aims to address pressing conflicts, with Trump hopeful about the possibility of achieving peace.

Despite acknowledging the challenges ahead, the U.S. president expressed optimism regarding the potential outcomes of this engagement with Russia.

