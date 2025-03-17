EU Hosts Critical Conference on Syria's Future Post-Assad

The European Union is set to host a critical donor conference in Brussels aimed at gathering international support for Syria's transition to peace following the ousting of President Bashar Assad last December due to an insurgency.

The one-day meeting, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, will feature ministers and representatives from the EU, Syria's regional neighbors, and UN agencies. Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani for the first time at this ninth iteration of the conference.

The conference addresses urgent issues including sanctions, economic recovery, and security concerns, as Syria's interim government seeks international legitimacy amid lingering sectarian tensions and infrastructural devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)