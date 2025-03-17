Left Menu

EU Hosts Critical Conference on Syria's Future Post-Assad

The European Union is holding a crucial donor conference in Brussels to secure support for Syria's peaceful transition after President Assad's ousting. The conference, attended by global representatives, aims to address economic rebuilding, sanctions easing, and political legitimacy amid Syria's ongoing internal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:09 IST
EU Hosts Critical Conference on Syria's Future Post-Assad
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is set to host a critical donor conference in Brussels aimed at gathering international support for Syria's transition to peace following the ousting of President Bashar Assad last December due to an insurgency.

The one-day meeting, chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, will feature ministers and representatives from the EU, Syria's regional neighbors, and UN agencies. Syria will be represented by Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani for the first time at this ninth iteration of the conference.

The conference addresses urgent issues including sanctions, economic recovery, and security concerns, as Syria's interim government seeks international legitimacy amid lingering sectarian tensions and infrastructural devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025