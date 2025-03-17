Left Menu

Strengthening US-India Defense Ties: Tulsi Gabbard's Strategic Visit

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss enhancing defense and security ties. The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership. Gabbard is currently on a two-and-half-day official visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:46 IST
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has engaged in discussions with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking to reinforce defense and security cooperation between the two nations.

The high-level talks are part of Gabbard's two-and-half-day diplomatic mission to India, focusing on increasing bilateral defense collaboration.

Sources indicate that the discussions centered around specific strategies to elevate defense relations, underscoring the shared commitment to mutual security interests.

