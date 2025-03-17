EU Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Demands

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, declared on Monday that Russia's conditions for a ceasefire with Ukraine demonstrate a lack of true commitment to achieving peace.

She criticized Moscow's demands as reflecting their overarching war objectives, which contradicts any sincere intention to negotiate peace.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Kallas emphasized that Russia's proposed conditions reveal their ultimate goals, rather than efforts towards a genuine ceasefire agreement.

