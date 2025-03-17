Left Menu

EU Criticizes Russia's Ceasefire Demands

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has criticized Russia's demands to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, suggesting they indicate a lack of genuine interest in peace. Kallas stated that Russia's conditions align with their war goals, suggesting an insincere peace negotiation stance.

Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:46 IST
  Belgium

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, declared on Monday that Russia's conditions for a ceasefire with Ukraine demonstrate a lack of true commitment to achieving peace.

She criticized Moscow's demands as reflecting their overarching war objectives, which contradicts any sincere intention to negotiate peace.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Kallas emphasized that Russia's proposed conditions reveal their ultimate goals, rather than efforts towards a genuine ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

