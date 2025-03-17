Embracing the Dance: China and India Prioritize Dialogue

China expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive remarks regarding Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord as the preferred path forward. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted Modi's comments during a media briefing in response to a question about the prime minister's interaction with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

Mao noted the significant meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, held in October, which provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of bilateral ties. Both countries have diligently followed through on their common understandings, strengthening exchanges and achieving positive outcomes in the process.

As two of the world's most populous countries, China and India share the responsibility of accelerating development, maintaining friendly exchanges, and supporting each other's accomplishments. This collaboration aligns with the aspirations of regional nations and contributes to global peace, emphasizing a cooperative relationship between the nations as beneficial not just bilaterally but also globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)