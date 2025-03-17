Left Menu

Embracing the Dance: China and India Prioritize Dialogue

China has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive remarks on Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord. The recent strategic meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping has encouraged mutual success, underscoring the significance of cooperation between the two nations for regional stability and global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:53 IST
Embracing the Dance: China and India Prioritize Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive remarks regarding Sino-Indian relations, emphasizing dialogue over discord as the preferred path forward. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted Modi's comments during a media briefing in response to a question about the prime minister's interaction with American podcaster Lex Fridman.

Mao noted the significant meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, held in October, which provided strategic guidance for the improvement and development of bilateral ties. Both countries have diligently followed through on their common understandings, strengthening exchanges and achieving positive outcomes in the process.

As two of the world's most populous countries, China and India share the responsibility of accelerating development, maintaining friendly exchanges, and supporting each other's accomplishments. This collaboration aligns with the aspirations of regional nations and contributes to global peace, emphasizing a cooperative relationship between the nations as beneficial not just bilaterally but also globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025