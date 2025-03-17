BJP Condemns Karnataka's Proposal for Muslim Reservation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticized the Karnataka government's proposal to reserve 4 percent of government contracts for Muslims, labeling it an 'unconstitutional misadventure'.

The amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act has sparked controversy, with BJP alleging that the move aims to appease Muslim voters under Congress leadership.

Prominent BJP leader Tejasvi Surya has called the initiative a threat to national integrity and vowed to challenge the proposal both legally and through public and parliamentary protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)