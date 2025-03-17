Trump-Putin Talks: The Ceasefire Dilemma in Ukraine

In a significant move to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks aim to solidify a 30-day ceasefire following promising dialogues between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow.

Trump hopes to gain Putin's backing for the proposal as tensions remain high, with Ukraine and Russia engaging in persistent conflict. While Trump is optimistic, hurdles persist, including Russia's demands for security guarantees and the division of key resources.

The call for ceasefire has reportedly received cautious optimism from the Kremlin, yet both countries are asked to make concessions. Global parties, including Britain and France, discuss deploying peacekeepers should a ceasefire be achieved to ensure adherence to the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)