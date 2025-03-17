Parliamentary Panel Calls for Boosting MEA Budget to Match India's Global Ambitions

A parliamentary panel has criticized the existing budget allocation for India's Ministry of External Affairs, stating it is inadequate to support the nation's rising global ambitions. The critical assessment comes amid India's expanding role in international diplomacy and development.

The committee highlighted that the Ministry of External Affairs' budget saw a reduction of 7.39% from the previous year and an 18.83% decrease from the revised estimates, raising alarms about India's ability to meet its diplomatic objectives.

Asserting India's influence on the world stage requires robust financial backing, the panel recommended an increase of at least 20% in the ministry's budget to strengthen diplomatic infrastructure and secure India's strategic objectives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)