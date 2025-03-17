Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Boosting MEA Budget to Match India's Global Ambitions

A parliamentary panel emphasizes the need for a significant increase in the Ministry of External Affairs' budget to support India's growing global influence. Despite the country's expanding diplomatic roles and responsibilities, the current budget allocation remains insufficient, prompting calls for a 20% increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:16 IST
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Boosting MEA Budget to Match India's Global Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has criticized the existing budget allocation for India's Ministry of External Affairs, stating it is inadequate to support the nation's rising global ambitions. The critical assessment comes amid India's expanding role in international diplomacy and development.

The committee highlighted that the Ministry of External Affairs' budget saw a reduction of 7.39% from the previous year and an 18.83% decrease from the revised estimates, raising alarms about India's ability to meet its diplomatic objectives.

Asserting India's influence on the world stage requires robust financial backing, the panel recommended an increase of at least 20% in the ministry's budget to strengthen diplomatic infrastructure and secure India's strategic objectives globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025