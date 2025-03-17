Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Faces Backlash Over Controversial Social Media Post

Rekha Vinod Jain, a Congress leader in Jabalpur, is under fire for comparing Hindu deity Parshuram to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb on social media. A show-cause notice was issued, demanding an apology. Congress distanced itself from her remarks, while BJP criticized the party for disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:46 IST
Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain has been issued a show-cause notice for a provocative social media post equating Parshuram, a revered Hindu deity, with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Jabalpur city Congress president Saurabh Sharma demanded a response within 48 hours.

The notice accused Jain of violating both the Indian Constitution and the secular principles of the Congress party. Jain's post allegedly tarnished the party's secular image, prompting the notice to demand a public apology and a satisfactory reply within the stipulated timeframe.

The controversial post, now deleted, likened the actions of Aurangzeb and Parshuram. Jain expressed regret, citing ignorance, and apologized for any offended sentiments. Congress leader Ramkishore Dogne emphasized that Jain's views were personal, not reflective of Congress policy. Conversely, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang criticized Congress for tolerating comments that disrespect Hindu deities, urging Jain's expulsion to prove the party's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

