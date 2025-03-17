Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Faces Backlash Over Controversial Social Media Post
Rekha Vinod Jain, a Congress leader in Jabalpur, is under fire for comparing Hindu deity Parshuram to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb on social media. A show-cause notice was issued, demanding an apology. Congress distanced itself from her remarks, while BJP criticized the party for disrespecting Hindu sentiments.
- Country:
- India
In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain has been issued a show-cause notice for a provocative social media post equating Parshuram, a revered Hindu deity, with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Jabalpur city Congress president Saurabh Sharma demanded a response within 48 hours.
The notice accused Jain of violating both the Indian Constitution and the secular principles of the Congress party. Jain's post allegedly tarnished the party's secular image, prompting the notice to demand a public apology and a satisfactory reply within the stipulated timeframe.
The controversial post, now deleted, likened the actions of Aurangzeb and Parshuram. Jain expressed regret, citing ignorance, and apologized for any offended sentiments. Congress leader Ramkishore Dogne emphasized that Jain's views were personal, not reflective of Congress policy. Conversely, BJP leader Vishwas Sarang criticized Congress for tolerating comments that disrespect Hindu deities, urging Jain's expulsion to prove the party's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension Rises as Azmi Faces Treason Accusations for Aurangzeb Remarks
Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks
Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks Praising Aurangzeb in Maharashtra Legislature
Controversy Surrounds MLA Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks
BJP Slams Opposition Over Aurangzeb Remarks