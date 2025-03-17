South Korea's Sensitive Designation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

South Korea's acting president has called on government ministries to collaborate with the United States to prevent any adverse effects on ongoing science, technology, and energy partnerships. This plea follows the U.S. Department of Energy's recent classification of South Korea as a 'sensitive' nation.

The U.S. Department of Energy has yet to clarify why South Korea was newly added to this categorization. While the designation does not introduce new restrictions, it raises concerns of potential hurdles in bilateral scientific and technological projects. South Korean officials have reached out to U.S. counterparts, attributing the decision to security matters tied to research centers connected with the DOE.

Political repercussions have ensued, with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung denouncing the government's efforts as a 'diplomatic failure.' Tension escalates as ruling party member Kwon Young-se accuses the Democratic Party of inciting anti-U.S. sentiment, suggesting such actions contributed to the sensitive designation. The DOE notes that nations can be deemed sensitive due to national security and other critical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)