Iran's Long-Detained Reformist Leader to Gain Freedom: A Step Towards Change

Iranian opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi is set to be released after 14 years of house arrest, as reported by state media. His detention began in 2011 following calls for pro-democracy rallies. Despite not facing trial, Karroubi has remained a vocal critic of the government.

Iranian opposition figure Mehdi Karroubi will finally be released from his long-standing house arrest on Monday, state media announced. His detention, lasting 14 years, was a result of his support for the 2011 pro-democracy protests.

The announcement of his impending release was confirmed by his son, Hossein Karroubi, who cited security concerns as a reason for continued monitoring until April 8. Karroubi has been a persistent critic of the Iranian regime, questioning its legitimacy through various public statements.

Throughout his house arrest, Karroubi, alongside Mirhossein Mousavi and Zahra Rahnavard, remained key figures of dissent following disputed 2009 elections. Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian had pledged efforts towards securing their freedom during his electoral campaign.

