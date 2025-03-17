Left Menu

BJP Protests Over Himachal Law and Order Concerns

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led BJP leaders in a protest against worsening law and order in the state. The demonstration follows a firing incident involving ex-Congress MLA Bamber Thakur. The BJP demands strict action as a special investigation team examines the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Himachal Pradesh witnessed political unrest as BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, organized a protest outside the state assembly on Monday. The demonstration was sparked by concerns over the alleged decline in law and order, highlighted by a recent firing incident.

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was injured in a shooting at his wife's government residence during Holi festivities, where three individuals, including the shooters' driver, have been apprehended. In response, a special investigation team has been formed to delve into the matter.

Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, criticized the growing gang violence, stating such incidents were unprecedented in the region. The BJP leader further criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for alleged misprioritization, urging him to focus on restoring law and order in Himachal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

