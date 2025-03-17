Left Menu

BJP's Battle Against TASMAC Scandal: Protests and Allegations

BJP Tamil Nadu leaders, including K Annamalai, were detained during protests against alleged TASMAC irregularities. Annamalai criticized the DMK government and vowed to continue protests. The BJP, backed unexpectedly by DMK ally VCK, claims a Rs 1,000 crore irregularity, with Annamalai alleging it's even larger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:44 IST
BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and other key party figures were detained by police for protesting against alleged irregularities in TASMAC, the state-run liquor retailer. The protests, spearheaded by Annamalai and supported by DMK ally VCK, aim to highlight claims of significant financial misconduct within the organization.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of diverting attention from the alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularities in TASMAC operations by changing the budget logo. He vowed to intensify protests by placing framed pictures of Chief Minister M K Stalin in liquor shops managed by TASMAC. According to Annamalai, these protests could shake up Tamil Nadu politics significantly.

The Enforcement Directorate has pegged the irregularities at Rs 1,000 crore, but Annamalai suggests the figure might be as high as Rs 40,000 crore. He has promised more protests in the near future, potentially leading to disruptions at TASMAC outlets and further political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

